Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP marks ‘foundation day’ of NE states in Lucknow ahead of polls in Meghalaya

BJP marks ‘foundation day’ of NE states in Lucknow ahead of polls in Meghalaya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 26, 2023 12:53 AM IST

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, party MLCs Subhash Yaduvansh and Mukesh Sharma said the programme reflected prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘one India.’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday marked the foundation day of four northeastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram – under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat (one India, splendid India)’ series in Lucknow.

Dignitaries at the BJP-organised function in Lucknow on Saturday to celebrate the foundation day of four northeastern states as part of the party’s ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ series. (Sourced)
Dignitaries at the BJP-organised function in Lucknow on Saturday to celebrate the foundation day of four northeastern states as part of the party’s ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ series. (Sourced)

While the assembly polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland are due on Monday, the same for Tripura was held on February 16.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, party MLCs Subhash Yaduvansh and Mukesh Sharma, who were present on the occasion, said the programme reflected prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘one India.’

“Despite different dialects, societies, cultures, clothing and cuisine, our country is one, bonded by an innate unity. Uttar Pradesh’s foundation day was celebrated in Assam, and in the same way, the foundation day of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur and Mizoram was celebrated in Lucknow. All the states are now celebrating others’ foundation day in this fashion,” Deodhar remarked.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said it is the result of such inclusive thinking on part of the PM that today the ‘brand India’ is shining across the globe.

BJP leader Praveen Garg said people from different walks of life, including achievers from the northeastern states, participated in the function.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out