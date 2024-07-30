 BJP OBC Morcha passes resolution to win back community’s support - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP OBC Morcha passes resolution to win back community’s support

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 30, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The four-page political resolution also pledged to apprise members of the OBC community of various schemes of the state government for them.

The state executive of the BJP’s OBC Morcha passed a resolution at its meeting on Monday, outlining its aim to win back the support of the community and dispel misconceptions about the Opposition’s allegations of a plan to change the Constitution .

For Representation Only (AFP File)
For Representation Only (AFP File)

The four-page political resolution also pledged to apprise members of the OBC community of various schemes of the state government for them.

Both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak addressed the meeting along with the BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

“The OBC Morcha will work at the booth level in bypolls on 10 assembly seats in the state to make sure the OBC community votes for BJP candidates,” said Narendra Kashyap, state president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha and minister in the state government.

“This is just the beginning. The Morcha will hit the ground for the 2027 assembly election,” said Kashyap.

OBC Morcha national general secretary Sangam Lal Gupta and state general secretary Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, among others, were present along with a large number of party workers at the Visveswaraya Hall at the PWD office where the meeting was held.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / BJP OBC Morcha passes resolution to win back community’s support
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On