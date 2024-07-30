BJP OBC Morcha passes resolution to win back community’s support

The state executive of the BJP’s OBC Morcha passed a resolution at its meeting on Monday, outlining its aim to win back the support of the community and dispel misconceptions about the Opposition’s allegations of a plan to change the Constitution . For Representation Only (AFP File)

The four-page political resolution also pledged to apprise members of the OBC community of various schemes of the state government for them.

Both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak addressed the meeting along with the BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

“The OBC Morcha will work at the booth level in bypolls on 10 assembly seats in the state to make sure the OBC community votes for BJP candidates,” said Narendra Kashyap, state president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha and minister in the state government.

“This is just the beginning. The Morcha will hit the ground for the 2027 assembly election,” said Kashyap.

OBC Morcha national general secretary Sangam Lal Gupta and state general secretary Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, among others, were present along with a large number of party workers at the Visveswaraya Hall at the PWD office where the meeting was held.