UP BJP playing ‘dirty politics’ over floods, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that saffron brigade was playing “dirty politics” over floods which was shameful and should be condemned as well.

She was reacting to BJP Uttar Pradesh’s Twitter post on Sunday, wherein it was stated that while BJP government and chief minister Yogi Adityanath was busy organising relief and rescue operation in the flood hit areas, the BSP was holding caste conferences instead of helping the flood victims.

“Instead of launching ‘Jan ashirvad yatra’ the BJP should have organised ‘flood victims assistance yatra’ to help the flood victims in Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Mayawati said that the success of the Prabudh class conference as well as the large turnout in the meetings were giving sleepless nights to the BJP leaders. “The leaders of the saffron brigade are using all tricks to ensure failure of the conferences organised by the BSP. The people are aware of the tactics of the BJP leadership, they will give befitting reply to the ruling party in the elections next year,” she said.

“The BJP leaders are jittery with the response of the conferences organised by the BSP across the state. To hide its failure, the BJP government is indulged in shameful act. It is adopting various ploys to stop the BSP conferences. The BJP is not going to get any political gain by stopping the opposition parties’ programmes, rather it gives an indication that BJP is losing ground fast in Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Mayawati said, in the Monsoon session of the legislative assembly commencing from Tuesday, the BSP MLAs would raise the public issues on the floor of the house. “The BSP will also raise its voice against the three farm laws and ensure that farms laws are not implemented in UP. The BSP will raise the issue of the deteriorating law and order and neglect of the patients during the Covid pandemic,” she added.

Third phase of Brahmin conference begins

The third phase of the Brahmin conference organised by the BSP commenced at Barabanki on Monday. The conference will be organised at Varanasi on Tuesday. Later, the conferences chaired by party national general secretary, Satish Chandra Mishra, will be held in several districts of Central and East UP till August 24.

Addressing conferences at Barabanki and Jaunpur districts, Mishra claimed, “The misrule by the BJP is leading the country to destruction. The people belonging to Brahmin and Dalit communities are being harassed by the BJP government.”

Mishra said, the BSP has appointed Dharamvir Chaudhary, Dr MH Khan and Faizan Khan as the spokespersons of the party’s state unit.