BJP should learn environment protection from SP: Akhilesh

On World Environment Day, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh should learn from his party about protecting the environment and cleaning rivers. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The SP government had taken a big initiative in environment protection by planting a record number of trees in Bundelkhand. Janeshwar Mishra Park built in Lucknow on 376 acres of land is a living example of biodiversity. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Park and Janeshwar Mishra Park have trees and plants that give oxygen. An example of cleaning of rivers is Gomti Riverfront where there is a lot of activity even today in the morning and evening,” Yadav said in a statement. He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012-2017.

“The BJP government has neither any plan for development nor any vision for the safety of public life. Today, forest wealth is getting destroyed, rivers are drying up, ponds are vanishing. Life on earth is in danger due to global warming,” the SP chief alleged.

“The existence of more than 100 small and tributary rivers in Uttar Pradesh is in danger. Thousands of fish have been found dead in the Yamuna in Baghpat. The Gomti in Lucknow is also covered with water hyacinth. Fish and other aquatic animals are dying here too due to lack of oxygen,” Yadav further alleged.

“As far as environmental protection is concerned, the BJP government does not give any importance to it. Our forest wealth is decreasing every year. Tree plantation has been made a mere formality. It is becoming difficult to achieve the target of adequate greenery,” he alleged.