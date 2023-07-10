AIMPLB approaching oppn parties to mobilise them against UCC: UP BJP minority wing chief

LUCKNOW The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, targeted the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for seeking support of opposition parties in opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The parties had demanded that the BJP government comes clean on the provisions of the UCC. The meeting of AIMPLB office-bearers with opposition parties raises questions on their intention, the BJP minority wing chief said, adding they were opposing it without understanding the matter. (Pic for representation)

UP BJP’s minority wing chief Basit Ali said the AIMPLB was “creating an atmosphere” against UCC, even as the Law Commission was seeking suggestions.

“AIMPLB is approaching opposition parties, other religious communities and Muslims to mobilise them against UCC. The meeting of AIMPLB office-bearers with opposition parties raises questions on their intention,” the BJP minority wing chief said, adding they were opposing it without understanding the matter.

“One thing is for sure that women across religions would benefit,” the BJP leader said.

UP’s main opposition Samajwadi Party, which has been approached by the AIMPLB for support, however said the party hadn’t decided on the subject yet.

“We haven’t decided anything yet,” said Shaqeel Nadwi, former minister and Samajwadi Party’s minority wing chief. The Congress said it would speak up once the government bared its actual plan.

“Ahead of elections, all this would appear to be another attempt by the BJP to create an atmosphere for its political benefit, unless it clears as to how it intends to unveil the UCC and reveals the fine print of the whole arrangement,” said Congress spokesman Ashok Singh.