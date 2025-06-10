BJP to honour madrasa students, families of martyred soldiers in U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha will organise conferences to highlight the 11 years of government at the centre and will promote the work done for minorities in an effort to connect the enlightened Muslim community with the party. Students who have excelled in various madrasa examinations will be honoured. (For representation)

State chief of BJP Minority Morcha Kunwar Basit Ali said, “Conferences will be organised on the theme ‘Alpsankhyako Ka Paigam, Modi Ke Sath Musalman’ to raise awareness about the central government’s work and the BJP’s policies, starting from June 12 with a programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre in Lucknow.”

“Also, students who have excelled in various madrasa examinations will be honoured through the programme ‘Desh ka Paigam, Pratibha ko Samman’. Families of soldiers martyred in campaigns to protect the country will also be honoured in these programmes. Furthermore, the saga of bravery of army soldiers in Operation Sindoor will be highlighted,” Ali added.

BJP’s regional MPs, MLAs or state-level leaders will be invited as chief guests for these programmes. Intellectuals, teachers, lawyers, social workers, and young talents from the minority community will participate in these programmes to be organised across all districts of the state from June 15.

“The main objective of these programmes is to directly introduce society to the BJP’s plans and vision. Emphasis will be on dialogue rather than just speeches, ensuring public views are heard and conveyed to the party’s and government’s top leadership. This initiative will prove effective for the BJP’s inclusive approach and trust-based politics with minorities,” Ali said.

In the same sequence, on the upcoming International Yoga Day (June 21), programmes will be organised in the 403 madrasas located across all 403 assembly constituencies of the state, where teachers, students, and local residents will participate, the state BJP Minority Morcha president said.

Chaupals will be set up outside dargahs and mosques to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor with the public.