 BJP to win all 80 seats in UP: KP Maurya
BJP to win all 80 seats in UP: KP Maurya

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Opposition parties also knew the poll outcome, but they were contesting polls only to lose. Referring to the constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, Maurya remarked that whether it was didi (sister,referring to Priyanka Gandhi) or jija (brother-in-law, referring to Robert Vadra), both would face defeat there.

Lucknow: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday claimed that the BJP was poised to win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Maurya claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ended the era of discrimination. (HT FILE)

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Opposition parties also knew the poll outcome, but they were contesting polls only to lose.

Referring to the constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, Maurya remarked that whether it was didi (sister,referring to Priyanka Gandhi) or jija (brother-in-law, referring to Robert Vadra), both would face defeat there.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ended the era of discrimination. Rations were being distributed to 80 crore people in the country without any bias. He emphasized that Modi’s guarantee meant a ‘guaranteed guarantee’.

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said that Akhilesh harboured hatred for Sanatan (traditional) values. He predicted a complete rout for SP in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections and implied that Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘PDA’ was synonymous with Family Development Authority, indicating their association with corruption and criminals

He claimed that the BJP alone would secure over 370 seats in the country, while the NDA would get more than 400 seats.

Lucknow
