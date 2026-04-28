BJP worker’s plea on Rahul Gandhi citizenship to be heard next by HC on May 7

A petition filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, which alleges that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also holds a British passport, will be heard next on May 7.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT File Photo/Samir Jana)

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Justice Manish Mathur adjourned the hearing on Tuesday on the request of the petitioner, S. Vignesh Shishir, who sought time to file additional documents to back his allegations.

The case was previously heard by justice Subhash Vidyarthi, who recused from the case following comments made by the petitioner that cast aspersions on the court. Justice Vidyarthi announced his decision to order a first information report (FIR) against Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on April 17. But in the written orders, he decided against it after being informed about the high court’s full bench decision that required the court to first issue notice to Gandhi before passing the order.

“It appears that the application under Section 528 BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) should not be decided without issuing notice to the opposite party no.1. (Gandhi),” justice Vidyarthi said in the order uploaded to the high court on April 18, recording the sequence of events.

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{{^usCountry}} On April 20, when the high court was to hold a further hearing, justice Vidyarthi announced that he would recuse from the case in view of the petitioner’s remarks on social media and asked the high court’s chief justice to assign the case to a fresh bench. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 20, when the high court was to hold a further hearing, justice Vidyarthi announced that he would recuse from the case in view of the petitioner’s remarks on social media and asked the high court’s chief justice to assign the case to a fresh bench. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} S Vignesh Shishir, has levelled several serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi under the Indian Penal Code, the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passport Act, and demanded a thorough investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} S Vignesh Shishir, has levelled several serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi under the Indian Penal Code, the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passport Act, and demanded a thorough investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The complaint was initially filed in the Special MP/MLA Court in Rae Bareli. Later, on the complainant’s application, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court transferred the case from Rae Bareli to Lucknow on December 17, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint was initially filed in the Special MP/MLA Court in Rae Bareli. Later, on the complainant’s application, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court transferred the case from Rae Bareli to Lucknow on December 17, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Lucknow special court dismissed the petition on January 28, leading the petitioner to challenge this order in the high court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Lucknow special court dismissed the petition on January 28, leading the petitioner to challenge this order in the high court. {{/usCountry}}

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