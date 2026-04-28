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BJP worker’s plea on Rahul Gandhi citizenship to be heard next by HC on May 7

Justice Manish Mathur adjourned the hearing on Tuesday on the request of the petitioner, a BJP worker.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:15 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A petition filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, which alleges that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also holds a British passport, will be heard next on May 7.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT File Photo/Samir Jana)

Justice Manish Mathur adjourned the hearing on Tuesday on the request of the petitioner, S. Vignesh Shishir, who sought time to file additional documents to back his allegations.

The case was previously heard by justice Subhash Vidyarthi, who recused from the case following comments made by the petitioner that cast aspersions on the court. Justice Vidyarthi announced his decision to order a first information report (FIR) against Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on April 17. But in the written orders, he decided against it after being informed about the high court’s full bench decision that required the court to first issue notice to Gandhi before passing the order.

“It appears that the application under Section 528 BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) should not be decided without issuing notice to the opposite party no.1. (Gandhi),” justice Vidyarthi said in the order uploaded to the high court on April 18, recording the sequence of events.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / BJP worker’s plea on Rahul Gandhi citizenship to be heard next by HC on May 7
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BJP worker’s plea on Rahul Gandhi citizenship to be heard next by HC on May 7
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