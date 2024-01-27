‘BJP’s 10K social media volunteers for Varanasi LS seat soon’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Saturday said a team of 10,000 volunteers will be formed for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat to drive the party’s campaign through social media. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal addressing a social media workshop and action plan meeting in Varanasi on Jan 27. (HT photo)

The team of social media volunteers will be dedicated to the party’s campaigns and will also help in organisational work as a big force, he added. “In changing environment, social media is a powerful medium to convey one’s message to the masses,” Bansal said.

He was addressing a social media workshop and action plan meeting in Varanasi which was attended by the social media team of current MLAs, former MLAs, corporators, district, city unit office bearers and cyber warriors. The meeting was held at BJP regional office in Rohaniya here.

“As per the previous action plan, a social media team of 5 to 7 people has been formed at each Mandal, (a BJP body covering few mohallas) in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, a team of five cyber warriors will be made at each Shakti Kendra in Varanasi Lok Sabha,” he said and added that Varanasi parliamentary seat at present has 340 Shakti Kendras.

“There are 1900 polling booths in Varanasi LS seat and a team of two social media volunteers will be formed at every booth. Thus, a team of around 10,000 social media volunteers will be formed in Varanasi Lok Sabha which will run party’s campaigns on social media,” Bansal said.

The BJP leader told the social media volunteers to create WhatsApp groups at every booth and also contact the beneficiaries of government schemes and to make them “Namo Vikas Bharat” ambassadors.

Bansal gave tips and made an action plan to win the Varanasi Lok Sabha by record votes and told them to pay special attention on increasing the voting percentage of the Bharatiya Janata Party there. PM Narendra Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson, Navaratan Rathi said Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said that various programmes of the party were being completed as per the intention of the organisation.

The event was presided over by Dilip Patel. Party’s metropolitan president Vidyasagar Rai conducted the event while party’s district unit president MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma gave the vote of thanks.