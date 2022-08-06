BKU (apolitical) leader among 16 booked for SUV ‘loot’ in U.P.’s Bijnor
Kotwali police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district have registered a case against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Arajnaitik (apolitical) youth wing U.P. unit president Ch Digambar Singh and 15 others in connection with the alleged loot of a sport utility vehicle (SUV).
The case was registered on the complaint of BKU (Tikait group) Bijnor unit district president Ch Kuldeep Singh on Friday. In his complaint, Kuldeep Singh alleged that a group of motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him on Thursday evening while he was returning to his village after participating in a dharna at the electricity department in Bijnor and looted his vehicle.
He accused Digambar Singh and his supporters of being involved in the conspiracy behind the incident. Confirming registration of the case against Digambar Singh and others, ASP, Bijnor, Praveen Ranjan said the issue pertained to the ownership and possession of the vehicle. Meanwhile, police also have recovered the vehicle. On the other hand, Digambar Singh claimed that the vehicle belonged to him.
Kuldeep Singh said a panchayat had been called to discuss the hooliganism of rivals and farmers will discuss the issue to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future. Digamber Singh, however, claimed that he had nothing to do with the incident and that his opponents were levelling baseless charges to malign his image.
Earlier, angry BKU leaders and supporters staged a dharna at Kotwali in Bijnor till Thursday midnight demanding lodging of a case against Digamber Singh and others. They ended the dharna only after the case was registered.
The ruckus between the two groups started over the possession of the vehicle which is being used by Ch Kuldeep Singh for work of the organisation. Digambar Singh was also associated with BKU earlier but he had joined BKU Arajnaitik after a few BKU leaders formed the new group on May 15 this year.
-
Prayagraj: High school student dies after falling from roof
A high school student, 15, fell to his death from the roof of the third floor of the Rajarshi Mandapam building located close to Chandralok Cinema Hall on Friday evening while playing cricket. The Kotwali police had sent the body for post-mortem. Police said that the 15-year-old victim was a resident of Batashamandi and a high school student. The boy's body was soon found covered in blood inside the hall of Rajarshi Mandapam.
-
BJP eyes Sharad Pawar’s bastion, Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Baramati from August 16 to 18
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's stronghold Baramati Lok Sabha constituency between August 16 and 18. During the visit, she will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party workers and attend organisational meetings. “Sitharaman will visit Baramati town and other assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency, as part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign across the country,” said senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is coordinating the programme in Maharashtra.
-
U.P.: Slain Lakhimpur Kheri journalist’s brother joins SP
Pawan Kashyap, whose elder brother and local journalist Raman Kashyap was among the eight people killed in Tikunia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year, joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Friday (August 5). Pawan Kashyap had joined the Congress in January. However, his stay there did not last long.
-
Travel time mounts as flyover construction at Chandani chowk, SPPU junction slows traffic
Commuters heading towards Wakad and Rajiv Gandhi IT park at HInjewadi said that the flyover construction at Chandani chowk and Savitribai Phule Pune University junction has increased their travel time by at least three times because of vehicular traffic. A study by Pune traffic branch covering SPPU junction found that 0.281 million vehicles passed through the busy intersection on a daily basis during April this year.
-
Pune residents irked as damaged, poor quality flags distributed at ward offices
Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations have started the distribution of national flags. However, residents are unhappy as many of the flags are of “poor quality.” PMC will distribute five lakh national flags to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative announced by the Union government. The flags would be distributed through 15 ward offices across the city.
