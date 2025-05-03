BKU panchayat: Farmers gather in solidarity after ‘manhandling’ of Rakesh Tikait

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) organised a panchayat at the Government Inter College (GIC) in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday to express solidarity with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was allegedly manhandled during a ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ on Friday. The panchayat was also attended by leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Congress. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait with other leaders during the panchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. (HT photo)

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR based on a complaint given by BKU. The Friday incident, in which Tikait was allegedly roughed up by “anti-social elements” during a rally in Town Hall, Muzaffarnagar, in protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, sparked widespread outrage among farmers, prompting BKU leaders and workers from various districts to gather in solidarity.

The panchayat was led by Muzaffarnagar BKU president Chaudhary Naresh Tikait, who arrived with a convoy accompanied by tractors and vehicles.

Addressing the panchayat on Saturday, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan condemned the alleged attack, stating, “Those who insulted Baba Rakesh Tikait ji and committed this shameful act are no less than terrorists. We strongly oppose this.”

SP MLA Atul Pradhan echoed similar sentiments, calling the incident “intolerable” and questioning the Jan Akrosh Rally’s motive. “Why was it called a Jan Aakrosh Rally if it was a protest against Rakesh Tikait? These goons, empowered by the government, will now face the united farmers,” he said.

Tikait himself described the assault as a “pre-planned conspiracy” aimed at undermining the farmer movement. “The atmosphere was deliberately spoiled. It seemed as if some people were trained and planted there,” he said, raising concerns about political motives.

“Is politics being done in the name of martyrs? If they call themselves Hindus, let them answer who is more Hindu than us. The police must investigate the attackers who were drunk. Their real intent was to kill us,” he added.

In a symbolic gesture, farmers from Gautam Buddh Nagar honoured Tikait by presenting him with a 51-metre-long turban. SP MLA Madan Bhaiya from Khatauli and Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Malik also expressed solidarity with the farmers’ cause.

BKU district president Naveen Rathi said that the organisation was cooperating with the police investigation, adding that the farmers’ anger over the incident would not subside until justice was served.

The panchayat underscored the unity of the farming community, with leaders vowing to follow any directives from Chaudhary Naresh Tikait to ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

SP (city), Muzaffarnagar, Satyanarayan Prajapat said, “On the basis of a complaint received, a case has been registered against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 191-1 (rioting) 131 (assault or using criminal force to any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) 3-5 (multiple individuals act in furtherance of a common intention in committing a crime). A person has been detained, and the case is being investigated in detail.”

During a rally on Friday to protest the Pahalgam attack, BKU’s spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was allegedly roughed up by some people who “created a ruckus, shouted slogans, engaged in pushing and shoving, and disrespected him by knocking off his turban.”