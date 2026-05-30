Bareilly , A block education officer has been shunted to the district headquarters for allegedly issuing a letter directing schools to collect fodder for cattle in Nawabganj block of the district, officials said on Friday. Block education officer shunted for directing schools to collect cattle fodder in UP's Bareilly

Additionally, Basic Education Officer Dr Vinita has issued a show-cause notice to Nawabganj Block Education Officer Satyadev. Disciplinary action will be initiated against him if a satisfactory response is not received.

A fodder donation campaign is underway in the district to ensure sustenance for destitute cattle.

On May 20, a letter was issued assigning the Nawabganj block education officer the responsibility of facilitating the donation of 100 quintals of fodder through his own efforts, and encouraging local citizens to contribute to the cause.

However, instead of complying with the directive, the official issued an order on his own authority mandating that all schools within the block compulsorily provide 46 kg of fodder each.

When this order went viral on social media, teachers' associations began protesting against it.

The chief veterinary officer has set a target for the basic education department to collect a total of 1,500 quintals of fodder.

Consequently, the BEO has assigned the responsibility of mobilising 100 quintals of fodder each to 15 block education officers across the district. Notably, this responsibility has not been assigned to the teachers of the basic education department.

On Thursday, BEO Dr Vinita clarified that block education officers in the district have been instructed not to view this initiative as a mandatory order, but rather as a noble act of public welfare. She emphasised that the campaign is being undertaken for the benefit of the public and to provide assistance to destitute cattle.

She further directed all 15 block education officers in the district to seek assistance in this endeavor from social workers, youth, conscientious farmers, village heads and other members of the community.

She reiterated that teachers of the basic education department have not been assigned this specific responsibility.

Dr Vinita said Satyadev has been attached to the district headquarters and an explanation has been sought from him regarding the circular he had issued.

Disciplinary action will be taken up against the official in the absence of a satisfactory response, she added.

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