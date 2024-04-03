Blood continues to spill, no curbs on speed in UP’s capital

LUCKNOW Repeated fatal accidents on city roads reinforce the fact that there’s no check on overspeeding. The horrific death of two women on Tuesday outside their home near Metro City, coming just a day after the death of a dental intern in a similar mishap on Monday, raises concerns over road safety in Lucknow. Overspeeding vehicles are also a threat to commuters moving on less busy roads. (Pic for representation)

This continues to happen despite the police and administration claiming Lucknow to be a high-tech city equipped with CCTV cameras and integrated traffic management system (ITMS).

Notability, overspeeding vehicles are also a threat to commuters moving on less busy roads, service lanes and lanes of colonies. Tuesday’s victim’s Shabnam, 45, and Shahida Bano, 65, died outside their home on paper mill road after the car crashed into them from the main road.

Similarly, a scooty-borne dental intern Dikshanvita Anand, 26, succumbed to injuries after being hit by a truck when she was commuting on the service road and only a few metres away from her house on IIM road. She had left the house for KGMU around 8.15am and reached about 100 metres in front of Sahara City Home Gate when a truck coming from behind hit her.

On March 10, two men - Dharmendra Pal, 27, a gardener and Nandkumar Trivedi, 30, an area sales manager - were crushed to death by an overspeeding car in a less busy lane of a colony near Midland Hospital in Mahanagar.