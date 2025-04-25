Blow-hot, blow-cold weather likely to ease in Lko from Sunday

Rising day temperatures made life difficult for people across UP on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

However, the Met office spelt good news for Lucknow city, forecasting rain from the start of the new week. “Lucknow will experience rain on Monday, while temperature will drop up to six degrees Celsius,” the Met office said.

The state forecast for the next 24 hours is most likely dry. The Met department has issued a heat wave warning at isolated places over the state. However, the weather is likely to ease from Sunday across the state.

“Prevailing Westerlies (hot air) are likely to replace Easterlies from Saturday itself, and by Sunday, it will cover the entire state. It will result in a drop in temperature and will bring some respite from hot weather,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Lucknow Met office.

At 44.8 degrees Celsius Kanpur (IAF) remained hottest in the state, Prayagraj 44.6, Sultanpur 44.4, Hamirpur 44.2, Varanasi (BHU) 44, Jhansi and Fursatganj 43.8, Agra 43.6, Ghazipur 43.5, Banda 43.4, Aligarh 43.2 were not far behind.

The maximum temperature in the state capital on Friday was 43 degrees Celsius, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. The forecast for the next 24 hours is mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 42 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.