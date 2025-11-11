Bodies of three sisters found in well in UP’s Mahoba

The bodies of three sisters were recovered from a well in Aari village of Mahoba district late on Monday night, hours after they went missing from their home. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, officials said. Police said the case is being investigated from all angles. (For representation)

According to police, Ruchi, 10, Diskha, 8, and Pushpa, 6, had gone missing earlier in the day after leaving home along with their elder sister Rekha, 13, to graze cattle. Rekha returned home alone in the afternoon, assuming her younger sisters had already come back. When they failed to return by evening, the family began searching nearby fields and villages before informing the police through Dial 112.

A police team, led by Ajnar station house officer (SHO) Satpal Singh, reached the village and launched an extensive search operation. After several hours of searching ponds, fields and surrounding areas, officers found the bodies in a well owned by a villager, Ghansu Ahirwar. The bodies were pulled out one after another, officials said.

The recovery of the bodies sent shock waves through the village, drawing a large crowd to the site. Mahoba superintendent of police (SP) Prabal Pratap Singh reached the scene and supervised the operation. “Initial findings suggest death by drowning. The exact cause will be confirmed after the autopsy report,” the SP said, adding that the case is being investigated from all angles.

DIG Rajesh S on Tuesday met the bereaved parents, Ram Lal and Anusuya, and sought details from local residents. Police have also deployed surveillance and forensic teams to assist in the probe.

Ram Lal, a marginal farmer with two bighas of land, said he had gone with his wife to a community health centre in Jaitpur for her sterilisation procedure on Monday, leaving the children at home.

“We never imagined that such a tragedy would strike in our absence,” he said, breaking down as neighbours tried to console him.

The couple had seven children -- five daughters and two sons -- of whom three daughters died in the incident. The youngest child is just two months old. The return of the three bodies after the post-mortem plunged the village into mourning, with relatives and neighbours wailing as the coffins arrived. The two surviving sisters (Reshma, 16, and Rekha, 13) were inconsolable.

Police said there were no immediate signs of foul play, but added all possibilities are being examined. “It appears to be a case of drowning, but we are investigating with an open mind,” the DIG said.

No FIR had been lodged till late Tuesday evening.