Body found on Lucknow outskirts: Elder sister’s lover arrested for girl’s murder

Published on Jan 12, 2023 01:02 AM IST

A 17-year-old girl, whose body was found in the bushes alongside the road, on the outskirts of the city, on New Year’s Day, was killed by her elder sister’s lover and his friend

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 17-year-old girl, whose body was found in the bushes alongside the road, on the outskirts of the city, on New Year’s Day, was killed by her elder sister’s lover and his friend. The victim had threatened to disclose his relations with her elder sister, said police officials here on Wednesday.

The crime took place near Ganeshpur village, under the Itaunja police station limits.

The police officials claimed to have worked out this case after the arrest of Pawan Singh, 20, and Raj Babu, 19, and sent them to jail after producing them before the court.

Abhijit R Shankar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) North, Lucknow, said the two accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. The two were taken into custody on the basis of call details and location found near the spot on the day and the time of the incident.

He said investigations revealed that Pawan Singh had an affair with the victim’s elder sister for the past three years and he along with his friend had come to meet her on the day of incident. He said the victim, however, spotted Pawan interacting with her elder sister near the spot on which she threatened to disclose their love affair to their parents.

The ADCP said Pawan first asked the victim’s elder sister to immediately return home, assuring her that he will convince her sister somehow to not to disclose their relations. He said Pawan went aggressive while trying to convince the victim and strangled her with the scarf she was wearing and fled leaving the body at the spot.

He said the two accused revealed that Pawan strangulated her to death while his friend Raj Babu held her legs at the time of incident.

He said the victim’s elder sister was apprehensive that she was murdered by Pawan Singh and Raj Babu but did not tell this to her parents and the police fearing that she too would get booked for the crime and also to maintain secrecy of her affair.

