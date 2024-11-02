Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bomb threats to two flights turn out to be hoax

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 02, 2024 10:44 PM IST

While one flight was coming from Bengaluru, another flight had to make an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport

The Bengaluru to Lucknow flight, 6E 196, received a bomb hoax when it was about the land at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) on Saturday at 3.33 pm. The flight was taken into an isolated bay and the airport’s Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was activated, and security protocols were implemented.

Chaudhry Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
Chaudhry Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Another flight going from Delhi to Jharsuguda 6E 458 made an emergency landing at CCSIA at 4.30 pm following a bomb threat.

After moving the aircraft to an isolation bay, passengers were safely deboarded and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a thorough security check of the aircraft, sniffer dogs were called, a team of doctors and paramedical staff was called to attend any sort of emergency.

After a detailed assessment, the threat was deemed non-specific. Following this evaluation, the aircrafts were cleared for takeoff by security agencies at 6.30 pm.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //