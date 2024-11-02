Bomb threats to two flights turn out to be hoax

The Bengaluru to Lucknow flight, 6E 196, received a bomb hoax when it was about the land at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) on Saturday at 3.33 pm. The flight was taken into an isolated bay and the airport’s Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was activated, and security protocols were implemented. Chaudhry Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Another flight going from Delhi to Jharsuguda 6E 458 made an emergency landing at CCSIA at 4.30 pm following a bomb threat.

After moving the aircraft to an isolation bay, passengers were safely deboarded and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a thorough security check of the aircraft, sniffer dogs were called, a team of doctors and paramedical staff was called to attend any sort of emergency.

After a detailed assessment, the threat was deemed non-specific. Following this evaluation, the aircrafts were cleared for takeoff by security agencies at 6.30 pm.