Book on inspirational story of former IPS officer BS Bedi unveiled

A book titled “A Life Uncommon – B.S. Bedi” was unveiled at the police headquarters in Lucknow on Monday.

Authored by Preeti Singh, who is also former IPS BS Bedi’s daughter, the book is based on his life’s journey. It also highlights his personal work experiences during his postings at different districts in UP as well as the challenges faced as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jalandhar Range in 1985 during the height of militancy in Punjab.

Besides, the book narrates Bedi’s experience of tackling the grave situation arising out of uncontrolled militant activities as Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir.

The booked was unveiled by DGP UP Mukul Goel, former DGP SVM Tripathi and Preeti Singh.

The author shared her journey of compiling her father’s personal and professional experiences with the audience followed by reading some passages from the book. She said BS Bedi belongs to the 1961 batch of the IPS and served with great distinction in various challenging postings within and outside Uttar Pradesh.

“During his illustrious career as a police officer, BS Bedi proved his mettle as an outstanding, fearless and honest officer due to his balanced and effective style of policing,” she said.

Bedi’s son-in-law and DGP Training, UP, RP Singh said that his father-in-law believes that discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment. “He also says that an officer’s actions should pass the tests of transparency, ethics and probity to be truly effective,” he added.

Sharing his personal experience with BS Bedi, DGP Mukul Goel said he (BS Bedi) remains an icon in the IPS for his professional competence and integrity. He said the book will certainly give inspiration to young officers and learn a lot from his experiences in field.