Book on inspirational story of former IPS officer BS Bedi unveiled

A book titled “A Life Uncommon – B.S. Bedi” was unveiled at the police headquarters in Lucknow on Monday.
Authored by Preeti Singh, who is also former IPS BS Bedi’s daughter, the book is based on his life’s journey. It also highlights his personal work experiences during his postings at different districts in UP as well as the challenges faced as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jalandhar Range in 1985 during the height of militancy in Punjab.
Besides, the book narrates Bedi’s experience of tackling the grave situation arising out of uncontrolled militant activities as Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir.
The booked was unveiled by DGP UP Mukul Goel, former DGP SVM Tripathi and Preeti Singh.
The author shared her journey of compiling her father’s personal and professional experiences with the audience followed by reading some passages from the book. She said BS Bedi belongs to the 1961 batch of the IPS and served with great distinction in various challenging postings within and outside Uttar Pradesh.
“During his illustrious career as a police officer, BS Bedi proved his mettle as an outstanding, fearless and honest officer due to his balanced and effective style of policing,” she said.
Bedi’s son-in-law and DGP Training, UP, RP Singh said that his father-in-law believes that discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment. “He also says that an officer’s actions should pass the tests of transparency, ethics and probity to be truly effective,” he added.
Sharing his personal experience with BS Bedi, DGP Mukul Goel said he (BS Bedi) remains an icon in the IPS for his professional competence and integrity. He said the book will certainly give inspiration to young officers and learn a lot from his experiences in field.
Covid vaccination: Haryana to administer third dose free of cost
The Haryana government on Monday announced that adults in the 18-59 age group will be administered Covid booster dose free of cost. The central government had decided that adults, in the 18-59 age group, will have to pay for the booster dose. An official spokesperson said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided that eligible beneficiaries will get the booster dose worth ₹250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary.
Case lodged against 50 for attacking UP’s Dy CM Keshav Maurya’s son
Painsa police of Kaushambi lodged an FIR against 25 named and 25 unidentified assailants in connection with the assault on deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son Yogesh Kumar Maurya on February 24 when he and his supporters were in Udihin village for canvassing during state assembly polls. Yogesh claimed that the accused are issuing threats again. They snatched gold chain and some cash from Yogesh and also manhandled his supporters.
Bhagwant Mann for ‘Delhi Model’ in Punjab schools, hospitals
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied by his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that Punjab will soon modernise the entire school education and health sector on the pattern of “Delhi Model” as promised by the party ahead of the polls. Mann is on a two-day visit to Delhi. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain briefed him about the unique model.
Gold worth ₹48 lakh recovered from two passengers at Varanasi airport
Custom officials recovered gold worth ₹48 lakh from two passengers at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday. The passengers brought the gold from Sharjah by hiding it in their shoes, said the officials. The officials said that on suspicion, two passengers, who had returned from Sharjah, were checked. Officials said that passenger Krishna Kumar of Patna had made a special box in his shoes.
5 stunt bikers arrested in Lucknow, 12 two-wheelers seized
The Lucknow police on Monday seized 12 two wheelers and arrested five people from different parts of the city, police said. “Five people identified as Salman, Faizan, Mohd Taufiq and Mohd Sadiq, all aged between 19 and 21 years, and Mohd Naseem Khan, 54, were arrested for carrying out stunt biking,” inspector Hazratganj police station Shyam Babu Shukla said. Shukla said they were getting regular complaints about youths performing stunts on two-wheelers and driving dangerously.
