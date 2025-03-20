Menu Explore
Booked for rape, Cong MP Rakesh Rathore walks out of jail after 48 days

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 20, 2025 09:26 AM IST

On Tuesday, the Sitapur CJM court granted bail to Rathore after he was booked under BNS Section 69, which deals with sexual intercourse by deceit

Congress MP from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore said it was the time for atonement as he walked out of the Sitapur jail on Wednesday a day after a court granted him bail after police filed a charge sheet adding Section 69 of the BNS (sexual intercourse by deceit).

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore interacts with media persons after his release from the Sitapur jail on Wednesday morning
Congress MP Rakesh Rathore interacts with media persons after his release from the Sitapur jail on Wednesday morning

Rathore thanked people who stood by his side and prayed for him. He said senior Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi had spoken to his family members multiple times when he was in jail.

He refuted the allegations against him and reiterated that “everything will be clear after the investigation”. He said he remained quiet as he didn’t want to make it a political issue.

He said he had asked his family members to not come to the jail to meet him and wait at home till he came out. He remained in jail for nearly 48 days after he was arrested from his residence on January 30 when he was addressing a press conference to clarify his stand after a 45-year-old woman accused him of raping her under the pretense of marriage and political promotion.

The woman lodged an FIR against the MP under the BNS Section 64 for rape at the city kotwali of Sitapur on January 17 and presented a recording of a telephonic conversation between her and the MP to justify her accusations.

On Tuesday, the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Sitapur granted bail to the MP in the case lodged under Section 69.

On March 11, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court granted him bail in the rape case lodged under section 64 of the BNS. As charges under the section 69 of the BNS were added later to the charge sheet, Rathore could not get out of jail in the case earlier.

