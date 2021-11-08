Booster shot to Covid-19 vax drive in Lucknow; DM sets Nov-end deadline

The district magistrate divided the city into 24 sectors to boost the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination in the state capital, on Monday. Besides, the DM also appointed sector in-charges from the police and health department.

DM Abhishek Prakash directed the health department to complete the vaccination by the end of the month. He also appealed to the people to come forward for the second dose of vaccination which is the only way to fight the deadly Covid-19 infection.

The DM ordered the sector in-charges to ensure that Covid-19 vaccination is carried out effectively in their respective areas. He also directed the health department to ensure availability of wheelchairs, walking sticks, drinking water facility and a shaded area for people visiting the centre.

Earlier, the DM had also launched 24 mobile vaccination vans to carry out on-the-spot vaccinations.