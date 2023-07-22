Kanpur boy jumps off building ‘trying to be Spider Man’, injured

KANPUR A class 3 boy of a leading school in South Kanpur jumped off the first floor of the building on Thursday while trying to mimic ‘Spider Man’. He suffered a broken jaw and a ligament rupture in the leg, said doctors.

The CCTV footage of him purportedly jumping from a height of 17 feet had emerged, and the police were looking into the case.

The parents had not submitted any complaint, but the police sought an explanation from the authorities at Dr Virendra Swarup Education Centre in Kidwai Nagar, said Santosh Singh, ACP (Babupurwa).

“The boy is at his house with parents and recovering from the injuries,” he said. The student’s father, a chemist, and mother a homemaker, said their son was haggling with two fellow students over the topic of ‘Spider Man’.

When one of them asked who could be like Spider Man, the boy said he would be like that and climbed up the railing and jumped screaming, “I am Spider Man”, they said.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after treatment. His mother said the family did not want to make any complaint. The school authorities, when contacted, also did not offer any comment.

