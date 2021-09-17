Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Boy’s body exhumed 23 days after death, 5 including tantrik arrested
The boy, who was suffering from some serious ailment, had died during treatment at the government hospital on August 26 (Pic for representation)
The boy, who was suffering from some serious ailment, had died during treatment at the government hospital on August 26 (Pic for representation)
lucknow news

Boy’s body exhumed 23 days after death, 5 including tantrik arrested

The deceased’s parents exhumed the body from the grave and brought it to their home at the behest of a tantrik
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 09:07 PM IST

GORAKHPUR Five people were arrested after a viral video showed a tantrik engaging in overnight occult practices, making a futile attempt to bring back a dead boy to life after the deceased’s parents exhumed the body from the grave and brought it to their home in Pharenda city of Maharajganj district on Thursday, said police.

The 12-year-old boy, Shivam, had died 23 days ago and his body was

dug out at the tantrik’s behest. Those arrested were identified as Ashok Kumar, Lilavati (the parents), tantrik Raj Bahadur Sahni and his wife Usha, and their associate Rajan, said cops.

Shivam, who was suffering from some serious ailment, had died during treatment at the government hospital on August 26 and being a minor Hindu his body was buried alongside the forest, some 3km away from his home. On September 14, the tantrik couple approached Shivam’s parents and convinced them that the power of ‘tantra vidya’ could bring the dead back to life.

The parents of the deceased boy agreed to exhume the body.

An FIR under Sections 294 (obscene words in public) and 297 (trespassing in burial place) of the IPC was registered against the accused and they were sent to jail, said Yashvant Singh, sub-inspector, Pharenda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.