Brace for cold wave in Lko; chilly spell to last till weekend

Brace for a cold wave and a gradual drop in temperature in the next 48 hours, the Met has warned. The recent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh was expected to bring down temperatures. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“We are expecting a cold wave to blow over the state that will result in a drop in temperatures,” said Met director, Manish R Ranalkar, on Monday. “This drop will bring cold wave conditions to the state, majorly in western Uttar Pradesh, with the chill expected to persist until December 14,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state capital experienced a brief spell of light drizzle on Monday morning. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

The forecast for the state capital is shallow to moderate fog during night/morning and mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy later. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 23 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to an IMD bulletin, weather is most likely to remain dry over Uttar Pradesh. The Met department has issued warning of dense fog very likely at isolated places over the state.

Very light rainfall occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh during the last 24 hours. Light to moderate fog was observed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was observed at one or two places in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

There was no significant change in the day temperatures in all the divisions of the state on Sunday. The day temperature was above normal in the Jhansi division of the state (+1.6 °C to +3.0 °C) and normal in the remaining divisions (-1.5 °C to +1.5 °C).

During the last 24 hours, there was a significant increase in the night temperature in Bareilly division of the state, as also in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Agra and Meerut divisions. Night temperatures were

above normal in Prayagraj and Kanpur divisions of the state (+1.6 °C to +3.0 °C); and normal in the remaining divisions. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 8°C in Bulandshahar.