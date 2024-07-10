Brace for harsher monsoon: Lucknow on yellow alert for Thu, Fri

The Indian Meteorology Department has issued ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday and Friday for the state capital anticipating that the city may experience more rain and thunderstorm. As for the rest of the state, several places in East Uttar Pradesh may be experiencing heavy rainfall starting Wednesday, while in the West, monsoon may intensify from Thursday. HT Image

The IMD issued yellow and orange warnings for 12 and nine districts, respectively, on Tuesday. The number of districts on alert on Thursday will rise to 40.

The IMD reported that Ghazipur got the highest amount of rainfall of 45.8 mm on Tuesday, followed by Etawah (12 mm) and Muzaffarnagar (11 mm).

The forecast for the state was rain or thundershower being ‘very likely’ in isolated places of West Uttar Pradesh, and in many places over East, with an expectation of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Mohd. Danish, a senior scientist at the Met department in Lucknow, said “The city will experience harsher monsoon, as will more parts of West UP, in a couple of days.” More districts will experience floods and swollen water bodies as well. “Intense and continuous spells of rain and thundershower in some areas can be expected up to July 13 minimum before a break in the downpour,” added Danish.

There was a a slight decrease in Lucknow’s humidity, with 89% maximum relative and 64% minimum humidity, as against Monday’s 95% and 71%.

Basti, Najibabad and Meerut recorded the coldest nights at 22, 23.4 and 23.5 degrees Celsius respectively, and Varanasi, Kanpur (IAF), and Basti recorded the warmest morning at 38.6, 38.2 and 37 degrees, respectively.