BrahMos missile production set to begin in Lucknow

The production of the world’s most powerful supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos, is set to begin in Lucknow, with the inauguration of the BrahMos missile manufacturing unit on May 11, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday. The Lucknow node will also produce other defence equipment apart from BrahMos missiles. (For representation)

According to a press statement issued by the state government on Wednesday, the BrahMos missile manufacturing unit will be officially inaugurated on May 11, marking a historic milestone in India’s defence manufacturing journey.

The facility is being set up by BrahMos Aerospace with a ₹300 crore investment. In December 2021, the state government allotted 80 hectares of land free of cost for the project, and the unit has been completed--from construction to production--within 3.5 years..

Shrihari Pratap Shahi, ACEO of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), said, “The state government not only provided free land for the BrahMos project, but also closely monitored its progress, enabling completion within just 3.5 years.”

The Lucknow node will also produce other defence equipment, giving the city and the state a new identity in the sector, he said.

“Amid rising India-Pakistan tension, setting up the BrahMos missile unit in Uttar Pradesh is a major strategic move. It will bolster India’s military strength and position the state as a key contributor to national security and defence-driven development,” the statement said.

It will also be the first-of-its-kind hi-tech unit in the state. It will help the aerospace industry grow and bring modern manufacturing technologies to Uttar Pradesh.

The start of the BrahMos project will give many opportunities to existing aerospace companies in U.P. based on their work and experience. New technology for machinery and testing will also be developed, the statement said.

This project will also create jobs, as around 500 engineers and technicians will get direct employment. In addition, thousands of skilled, semi-skilled, and general workers will get indirect employment opportunities.

BrahMos Aerospace was created as a joint venture between the Indian government’s DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and ‘JSC’ ‘MIC’ NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of the Government of the Russian Federation. The name ‘BrahMos’ comes from two famous rivers — Brahmaputra (symbolising strength) and Moskva (symbolising peace).

BrahMos Aerospace was set up with 50.5% Indian and 49.5% Russian ownership, and it is the first defence joint venture of its kind established by the Indian government with a foreign government, the statement said.

BrahMos Aerospace is responsible for the design, development, production, and marketing of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, with strong contributions from both Indian and Russian industries.

Along with BrahMos missile manufacturing unit, the government has allotted 117.35 hectares of land to 12 other companies under the Defence Corridor. Among them, Aeroloy Technologies has received 20 hectares, where the first phase of ₹320 crore investment has already been completed. The company’s products are being used in India’s prestigious space missions like Chandrayaan as well as in fighter aircraft.

These defence projects are expected to create over 3,000 jobs and will make Lucknow a key hub for the production of ammunition, missile systems, defence packaging, drones, and small arms, the statement said.