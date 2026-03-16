Braille map installed at Lucknow Jn to aid visually impaired passengers

In a move aimed at improving accessibility for visually impaired passengers, the Lucknow division of the North Eastern Railway on Sunday installed a Braille tactile map at the entrance of Lucknow Junction (LJN) railway station. North Eastern Railway installed a Braille tactile map at the entrance of Lucknow Junction railway station on Sunday. (HT)

Railway officials said the map has been designed to help visually impaired and blind travellers identify and navigate key facilities within the station premises independently using the Braille touch-reading system.

Braille is a tactile writing system in which letters and symbols are read through raised dots that can be felt with the fingertips. The newly installed map provides a layout of the station area and highlights the location of important passenger amenities.

According to Mahesh Gupta, public relations officer, Lucknow division, the tactile map helps users locate facilities such as parking areas, RPF and GRP posts, the station director’s office, cabway road, parcel office, Childline centre, stairs to the first floor, passenger rest areas, the IRCTC dormitory, entry and exit gates the Divyang ramp and the passenger hall.

“It also indicates the location of ticket counters, enquiry centre, ticket vending machines, Aadhaar centre, drinking water points, toilets, food stalls, cloak room, AC waiting lounge, battery car stand, lifts, escalators, foot overbridge and platforms,” he added.

Divisional railway manager, North Eastern Railway, Gaurav Agrawal said the map also guides visually impaired passengers towards pathways leading to Durgapuri and Charbagh Metro stations, making intermodal travel easier.

He added that the facility would enable visually impaired passengers to move around the station with greater independence and confidence, reducing their reliance on assistance from others while navigating the premises.