Ashraf 'helped' terror suspect obtain passport

Ashraf ‘helped’ terror suspect obtain passport

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 25, 2023 10:02 PM IST

A letter purportedly written in 2017 by the now deceased ex-MLA to the Prayagraj passport officer was doing rounds on the internet

The brother of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, Khalid Azeem (Ashraf), had allegedly helped a terrorist suspect in obtaining a passport.

File photo of Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf (PTI)
A letter purportedly written in 2017 by the now deceased ex-MLA to the Prayagraj passport officer was doing rounds on the internet. It was written on behalf of one Zeeshan Qamar, who was arrested in 2021 by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in terror activities, a senior police officer said.

The content of the letter, bearing Ashraf’s letterhead and signature, could not be verified by HT.

Ashraf was gunned down along with his elder brother Atiq in Prayagraj while in police custody remand on April 15.

In the letter, Ashraf said Zeeshan was a resident of Kareli who worked for him. He told the official to complete the process as early as possible as Zeeshan had to visit a foreign country.

A resident of Kareli, Zeeshan (31) was arrested by Delhi ATS in September 2021. On his confession, the police recovered an improvised explosive device from a poultry farm in Naini. The ATS carried out raids at multiple places, including the Wasiabad locality, and questioned many suspects.

Later, another person from Kareli was arrested by the ATS. During investigation, it came to light that the arrested persons were indulging in suspicious activities on the pretext of importing dates from the Gulf.

PHOTO: The letter allegedly written by Ashraf that has gone viral (HT)

anti-terrorist squad atiq ahmad delhi police gulf letter passport poultry farm
