BSP, SP change two candidates each in Agra

Agra Even as the nomination process draws close to its end on Friday, political parties continue to have change of mind regarding candidates.

The Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party made changes on two seats each in Agra district while the situation remained tricky on Mant seat of Mathura where both RLD and SP candidates filed nominations.

Shabeer Abbas, the Congressman in Agra, was a surprise inclusion in the BSP on Wednesday and he was declared candidate for Agra North. Abbas replaced Murari Lal Goyal, who is a Vaishya. The Vaishya community dominates Agra North.

Another change came on Etmadpur seat where former Zila Panchayat president from BJP Rakesh Baghel was named BSP candidate replacing Sarvesh Baghel.

The Samajwadi Party replaced Rajesh Sharma, candidate for Fatehabad assembly seat, by Rupali Dixit, daughter of heavyweight politician Ashok Dixit.

The SP also encashed the anger prevailing among the dominating Agarwal community denied ticket by the BJP in Agra. The party replaced Rizwanuddin ‘Prince’ in Agra South with Vinay Agarwal from the Vaishya Mahasabha, confirmed SP city unit president Wajid Nisar.

However, confusion prevailed over the SP-RLD candidate from Mant assembly seat in Mathura. Yogesh Nauwahar, the runner up of 2017 assembly elections had already filed nomination as SP-RLD candidate but when Sanjay Lathar, former MLA and confidant of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, filed his papers on Thursday, there was an impasse because Yogesh Nauwahar from RLD appeared adamant on contesting the election.

Sanjay Lathar had contested the by-election as SP candidate from Mant seat in 2012.

Mant assembly seat in Mathura was in focus after BJP leader SK Sharma was denied ticket. He broke into tears at a press conference and later joined the BSP and was declared candidate from Mathura Vrindavan assembly seat.

