BSP would have won more seats if Bihar polls were free, fair: Maya

Questioning the fairness of the recently-held Bihar assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday claimed that her party would otherwise have won many more seats. BSP president Mayawati (File)

In a post on X, she alleged that under the pretext of repeated vote counting, the local administration and opposition parties “united to make every possible effort” to defeat the BSP candidate, but the “conspiracy” did not succeed because party workers stood firm throughout.

Mayawati congratulated BSP supporters for ensuring the victory of party candidate Satish Kumar Singh Yadav from the Ramgarh assembly seat (No. 203) in Bihar’s Kaimur district. In a close contest, Yadav defeated BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Singh by a margin of just 30 votes.

“Despite giving a tough fight on other seats in this region of Bihar, BSP candidates could not win. According to feedback, had the elections been completely free and fair, the BSP would certainly have won many more seats. However, there is no need for party members to be disheartened; they must continue working with even greater preparation,” she said.

Thanking party office-bearers, workers, well-wishers and supporters for their dedicated campaigning, the BSP chief urged them to remain fully committed so that Bihar could become “the land of the dreams of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram” for the welfare and happiness of all.

Going solo in the Bihar assembly polls, the BSP worked on a Dalit-OBC-Muslim outreach formula and fielded candidates from various communities. BSP national convenor Akash Anand led the election campaign, while Mayawati addressed a public meeting in Bhabhua, considered a party stronghold.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the BSP had won one seat (Chainpur) in the Kaimur region. However, its lone MLA, Zama Khan, later defected to the Janata Dal (United) and was made a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government.