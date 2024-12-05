Budaun police nab two Bareilly murder accused for ‘illegal firearms’ recovery; 4 cops suspended

Budaun police tricked cops of adjoining Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh by showing the arrest of two brothers, who are murder accused, for possessing illegal firearms allegedly in a planned manner to evade their arrest in the November 27 murder of a Jan Sewa Kendra operator in a Bareilly village. Those suspended include Mandi police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Veer Singh, head constable Shobhit Yadav and two constables Kali Charan and Sushil Kumar. (For Representation)

Confirming the Budaun police’s criminal connivance, Bareilly range inspector general of police Rakesh Singh said four cops had been placed under suspension for conspiring against the arrest of two accused wanted in the murder case by the Bareilly police and a departmental inquiry was initiated against them.

He said the involvement, if any, of station officer, Civil Lines police station, Manoj Singh, was also being probed as Mandi police outpost in-charge comes under his jurisdiction.

Another senior cop said the two brothers Bhure and Rajveer were wanted in the murder of Jan Sewa Kendra operator Nanhe Babu who was shot dead while returning to his home near his Rajau Parasapur village under Bithri Chainpur police station over a long existing dispute.

He said the two accused fled the crime scene and were living secretly at their relative’s place in Budaun.

The cop said the duo’s relative, who works with an affluent lawyer of Budaun, had roped in the cops allegedly in return of money to show their arrest in arms recovery case and sent them to jail on Tuesday as Bareilly police were rigorously grilling other relatives and family members of the accused to get their whereabouts.

He said the Bareilly police came to know about the arrest on Wednesday after which Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya informed IG Rakesh Singh, who, in turn, assured that SP Budaun Brijesh Kumar Singh take strict action against the erring cops.

The official said an FIR of criminal conspiracy for having connivance with criminals could also be registered against Budaun cops if their involvement came to fore during the department inquiry initiated against them.