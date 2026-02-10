Budget 2026-27 decisive step towards self-reliant Uttar Pradesh: Finance minister Khanna

Finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Tuesday said the UP Budget 2026-27 is a decisive step towards a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh and a reflection of the development vision and strong political will of the double-engine government. Finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna signing the UP Budget 2026-27 at his office in Lucknow on Feb 10. (Sourced)

Signing the budget for the 2026-27 fiscal in his office in the legislative assembly, the finance minister said: “The budget includes a clear roadmap for long-term strengthening of the state’s economy by prioritising agriculture, health, education, welfare of youth, women, workers and the underprivileged as well as capital expenditure.”

“The budget has been finalised keeping in mind the expectations of the people of the state, the development needs and the commitment to good governance. This budget is not just a document of figures, but a reflection of the development vision and strong political will of the double-engine government,” Khanna added.

“This budget further strengthens the trust that the state government, under CM Yogi Adityanath, has built over the past years in the areas of law and order, investment and infrastructure,” he said.

“This budget is a concrete answer to those who question Uttar Pradesh’s development. Today, the state is joining the country’s leading states in terms of investment, infrastructure and employment, and the budget 2026-27 will further accelerate that journey,” the minister added.

Khanna said the budget, prepared while maintaining fiscal discipline, will take the state to new heights economically, socially, and industrially in the coming years, said a press statement issued by the state government.

Targeted provisions have been specifically ensured for the balanced development of Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and other backward regions, it added.