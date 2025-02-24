Bulandshahr: Man kills estranged wife, injures partner outside son’s exam centre

A man shot dead his estranged wife and injured her lover near a school examination centre in Bulandshahr on Monday. The attack took place in Gangahari village under Aurangabad police station limits, where the woman had brought her son to appear for his UP Board High School examination. Despite the tragedy, Savitri’s son managed to complete his examination, police confirmed. (Sourced)

The accused, Naresh, had been living separately from his 35-year-old wife, Savitri, for the past year. She had moved to Noida with her partner, Sarjeet Singh, 36, a fellow villager, along with her son Anand, 15, and daughter Khushi.

On Monday, Savitri accompanied Sarjeet to ensure her son could take his exam at Sarvodaya Vidya Mandir Inter College in Khanpur. After dropping him off, the two waited near a tubewell close to the centre.

Naresh, along with his brother and two others, arrived at the spot armed with an illegal weapon. Without warning, he fired at Savitri, hitting her in the head, and shot Sarjeet in the shoulder before fleeing.

Police rushed to the scene and took both victims to the district hospital, where doctors declared Savitri dead. Sarjeet, critically injured, was referred to a higher medical facility.

Senior superintendent of police (Bulandshahr) Shlok Kumar said, “An FIR has been registered against Naresh and his accomplices based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family. A special team has been formed to arrest the accused, who are absconding.”

