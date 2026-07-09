Indian women pick $200,000 in US over ₹40 lakh in India, explain why: 'Freedom, independence...'
The duo chose the US salary, saying their decision was driven by factors such as independence, freedom and quality of life rather than money alone.
For many Indian professionals, the choice between a high-paying job abroad and a well-paying role back home is about more than just the salary. Factors such as quality of life, independence, work culture and personal freedom often play an equally important role in deciding where they want to build their careers.
Now, an Instagram creator, Umang Chaudhary, posed this question to two Indian women working in the US: Would they rather earn $200,000 (around ₹1.9 crore) in the US or ₹40 lakh in India? Both chose the US salary, saying their decision was driven by factors such as independence, freedom and quality of life rather than money alone.
According to one of Chaudhary's earlier posts, Tanushree is from Delhi while Shivani hails from Varanasi. Both currently work at Salesforce in the US. Tanushree is a Senior Success Guide, while Shivani is a Senior Technical Support Engineer. The duo shared that they earn around $130,000 to $150,000 annually.
(Also Read: Indian woman gives tour of ₹6 crore US home, internet says 'Bangalore is more expensive')
Why they picked the US over India
Responding to the question, Shivani said she had already earned a package similar to ₹40 lakh in India but would still choose a $200,000 salary in the US.
"I had that package in India, but I would prefer $200,000 in the US. My motive to be here is being independent and the level of no judgment, no-f***s-given attitude of people. So that keeps me here. Otherwise, I would definitely move," she said.
Tanushree echoed the sentiment, saying the lifestyle and quality of life in the US made the decision straightforward.
"$200,000 in the US, definitely. The freedom you get, the air you get to breathe, the tap water you get to drink... so yeah, definitely. Yeah, $200,000," she said.
(Also Read: ‘My life won’t revolve around work': Indian woman shares vital lesson after securing NYC job post 420 rejections)
Monthly breakdown
In another interaction shared by Chaudhary, the two women said they earn between $130,000 and $150,000 a year and are able to save roughly 50% of their post-tax income.
The duo shared that their rent is around $1,600 per month, while utilities cost another $400. The remaining money goes toward shopping, travel and other miscellaneous expenses.
"You only live once, so why not? Apart from saving, you need to spend on yourself," Tanushree said, adding that they travel every couple of months to explore national parks and other destinations across the US.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More