Bulldozer not for demolition only, it also paves way for development: Rajnath

Praising Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for acting against criminal elements in the state, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said a bulldozer is not merely for demolition, it also paves the way for development. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Brajesh Pathak and others at an event in Lucknow. (HT photo)

“People know Yogi ji as Bulldozer Baba. He has brought the mafia to heel,” Singh said while addressing an event in Lucknow for the inauguration of the first two phases of the 28-km Green Corridor project. The project is estimated to cost about ₹1,519 crore. On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stone of the third and fourth phases.

Addressing the gathering at Jhulelal Vatika, Singh said Uttar Pradesh was undergoing rapid transformation. “The state has emerged as a growth engine of the country under the leadership of the chief minister,” he said.

Referring to key infrastructure projects, Singh said the Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway is expected to become operational by the end of March or early April. Once functional, travel between the two cities will take around 35 to 40 minutes, he said, calling it a major step in improving regional connectivity.

Singh said Lucknow was also making strides in the defence and technology sectors. Engineers associated with the BrahMos missile programme largely come from institutions such as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, polytechnics and government colleges, he noted, adding that the city is gradually emerging as a hub for advanced technologies.

“Today Lucknow is rapidly emerging as the identity of a modern city of New India. The capital of any state should ensure convenience for citizens and smooth connectivity. With this objective, modern infrastructure and transport networks are being developed rapidly here,” he said.

Singh added that testing and integration facilities related to the BrahMos missile system will also be established in Lucknow as part of efforts to strengthen national security infrastructure. He referred to the missile’s role in recent military operations and said India possesses the capability to respond firmly to threats.

Highlighting environmental considerations in infrastructure development, Singh said more than 150 trees that fell along the alignment of the Green Corridor were not cut but translocated during construction. “This is an example of balancing development with environmental protection,” he said.

The defence minister also noted that land belonging to the Indian Army was utilised for the project, describing it as a collaborative effort between the civil administration and the defence establishment. Issues related to land allocation were resolved through coordination between the two sides, he added.

Speaking about Lucknow’s evolving profile, Singh said the city’s culture as well as its development are now being discussed internationally. Visitors of Indian origin living abroad, he said, often express surprise at the pace of change when they return to the city.

He also credited the “double-engine government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the transformation taking place across Uttar Pradesh.

Singh said the electric vehicle manufacturing plant of Ashok Leyland in Lucknow is generating employment for thousands of people. An MoU has also been signed between the School of Planning and Architecture and the Lucknow Development Authority to prepare a master plan for the city’s scientific and systematic development.

He added that, on the lines of the National Capital Region, a State Capital Region is also being developed around Lucknow.

On the occasion, Singh also announced new road projects, including a proposed 100-km Barabanki–Bahraich road and a corridor connecting Lucknow, Sultanpur and Varanasi.