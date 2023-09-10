Bulletproof vests, high-frequency radios to bolster surveillance in Naxal-hit districts

In light of a potential resurgence in Naxalite activities in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the state government has opted to enhance vigilance and patrol efforts in three districts.

A senior home department official confirmed that the government has released ₹1.19 crore for the purchase of safety gear and communication devices needed for effective patrolling in the Naxal-hit areas of Sonbhadra, Chandauli and Mirzapur districts.

An order, addressed to the additional director general (ADG) at U.P. Police Headquarters, was issued in this regard on August 30. HT has seen the order.

It further stated that ₹65 lakh has been released for the purchase of at least 130 units of bulletproof jackets. Each unit costs ₹50,000, as mentioned in the order.

The government has also approved the purchase of 122 units of hand-held ultra-high frequency (UHF) radios for ₹50.63 lakh. Each unit costs ₹41,500.

A senior police official explained that the UHF radios work within a frequency range of 400 and 512 megahertz, and they’re preferred because their signals could even penetrate busy buildings and were suitable for indoor and outdoor usage.

The third tool in the list is 56 units of high-end earphones that will be bought for ₹4.05 lakh. Each unit costs ₹7,245. The official said these earphones were for easy communication while patrolling the Naxal-affected areas.

The recent government order was issued in the wake of the arrest of five alleged Naxalites, among whom was a key woman member, from Balia district by the UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on August 15. The ATS had claimed that the arrested persons were involved in re-establishing their organisation in the state by carrying out fresh recruitment.

Moreover, this apprehension of the Naxal movement spreading in some parts of the state gained momentum after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided eight locations in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Chandauli and Deoria on September 5. The NIA later claimed that their investigation indicated that several frontal organisations and student wings had been tasked to motivate and recruit more cadres and propagate the ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with the intent of waging a war against the establishment.

The NIA officials claimed that these organizations were conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence in furtherance of this agenda. They stated one Pramod Mishra was leading the cadres and sympathisers as well as over-ground workers of CPI (M) in the efforts to revive the banned organisation.

