Bundelkhand Expressway to be operational this month: UP CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stated that the Bundelkhand Expressway would be made operational this month and assured 24-hour power supply to all villages and cities across UP.

He made these announcements while speaking at the PM Gati Shakti National Master zonal (North) programme here.

“With the help of PM Gati Shakti programme, we were able to complete the Purvanchal Expressway in record time,” said the CM.

“The programme has been very helpful in infrastructure development. Even during the pandemic, no development work was stopped in Uttar Pradesh,” said Adityanath.

The CM said that PM Modi launched Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity – to give a new impetus to infrastructure-related projects within the country. It is a digital platform to bring 16 ministries including railways and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

“Gati (speed) and Shakti (power) symbolise each other. PM Gati Shakti is becoming a big medium for boosting infrastructure development. During the earlier governments, the schemes of development were run at the speed of a tortoise,” he said.

The CM said the state government had integrated the projects of 16 departments and agencies in the first phase to strengthen the PM Gati Shakti platform. In the second phase, 11 departments and agencies were being identified for integration on Gati Shakti portal.

After Independence till 2017, only one and a half expressways were built in the state, while in the last four and a half years, Purvanchal Expressway has not only been completed, but Ganga Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway will soon be available for people, he emphasised.

The CM launched a scathing attack on the previous governments for “neglecting development in the state” and said the Noida International Airport was now being built on the same land of Bhatta Parsaul, which had been in the news for a long time for violent clashes between the police and farmers during the agitation against land acquisition.

“The foundation stone of Jewar airport, Asia’s largest, in Noida has been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25. The farmers of Bhatta Parsaul happily gave their land to the government after our government was formed, that too only on twice the compensation rather than four times,” said Adityanath.

The CM also said that till 2017, there were only four airports in UP – Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Agra. The present government started flights from Prayagraj, Kanpur, Hindon, Bareilly, and Kushinagar airports and the state now has nine functional airports, he added.

Pointing out that law and order played an important role in the development of any state, Adityanath said: “After 2017, our government improved law and order and also implemented proper system for investment in the state,”

He said Uttar Pradesh was at 14th position in ease of doing business in 2015-17, but now it was on No. 2 spot.