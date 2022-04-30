Bundelkhand expressway to open in June: UPEIDA CEO
The Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated in June this year as almost 94 percent of its construction work had been completed, said Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) chief executive officer (CEO) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Saturday. The remaining work will be completed by June 20, he added.
Awasthi also said three out of four railway over bridges on the expressway had been constructed along with 14 out of 19 flyovers. All pending work was being completed at rapid pace, he added.
The 296.07 km Bundelkhand expressway, which has also been connected with the Agra-Lucknow expressway, has its origin at Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district. It connects with Agra-Lucknow expressway at Kudrail village in Etawah district. It traverses through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah districts. This expressway would provide faster connectivity with Agra, National Capital Region (NCR) and Delhi.
-
Pune district reports 25 new Covid-19 cases
Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 223 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 17 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,426 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
Vidarbha sizzles for third consecutive day, hottest April for central India says IMD
Central India, which includes all four meteorological sub-divisions in Maharashtra, namely Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and the Konkan, is witnessing its hottest April in 122 years, with the average daily reading of 37.78 degrees Celsius being the highest ever recorded since the India Meteorological Department first started collecting weather data in 1901. IMD officials were unable to confirm whether Maharashtra alone was recording its hottest April.
-
13 Checkered Keelback snakelets rescued from Virar house
As many as 13 Checkered Keelback snakelets (called Dhivad in Marathi) were released in a marshy mangrove in Virar on Friday evening after they were found at a Phoolpada home in Virar on Friday. House owner Rakesh Tiwari spotted the snakelets in his bedroom, wardrobe, washroom, and in the indoor overhead water tank early on Friday. A wildlife biologist who rescued the snakelets, Pankaj Jadhav heads the Members of Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme in Palghar.
-
Mumbai reports 24% spike in cases in April but hospitalisation rate remains steady
Mumbai: The city witnessed a 24% spike in Covid-19 cases reported in April compared to March, shows data from the state health department. The hospitalisation rate has, however, not increased significantly. The city began witnessing a spike in cases around April 14, leading to a surge in active cases. At present, the hospitalisation rate stands at 0.06%. Mumbai on Saturday reported 94 fresh infections and one death. Mumbai had 609 active cases at present.
-
CBI raids premises of 3 real estate developers in Yes Bank fraud case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted raids at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune linked to developer Shahid Balwa, his partner Vinod Goenka and Pune-based developer Avinash Bhosle in connection with the Yes Bank-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd fraud. The agency claimed that DHFL had diverted the majority of the amount received as a loan from the Yes Bank to the firms controlled by developer Sanjay Chhabria who is currently in CBI custody.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics