Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University’s B.Sc examination, police said.
A local court, however, granted bail to all the 32 people.
The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
The university had cancelled the said exam at 179 centres.
They said a joint team of police and administration was set up to probe the matter.
“A student named Ajay Bhaskar was caught by the flying squad on April 6 while copying in the B.Sc Physics II question paper.
During investigation, it was found that someone had sent this question paper to him on WhatsApp before the examination,” they said.
An FIR was filed and investigation revealed that Rajdeep Yadav, a clerk of Shri Ram Mahavidyalaya Bangra, had sent the question paper to his niece before the examination after which it was forwarded to various students and was also sold, they said.
The SSP said that in view of the seriousness of the matter, six employees of the college, including the main accused and 26 students who bought the question paper, were nabbed within 48 hours.
“Further investigation is underway and action will be taken if more people are found involved in this matter,” he added.
Later in the evening, all the 32 arrested persons were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court from where they were released on bail.
-
Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized
Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad. According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.
-
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
-
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
-
MSRTC march to Sharad Pawar’s residence: Ajit Pawar alleges intelligence failure
A day after violent protests by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, 'Silver Oak', deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar alleged intelligence failure, asking how police failed to get the information even when the media knew about the protests. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Allowing unvaccinated on campus sparks argument, colleges in two minds
With colleges across the state reopening for physical classes and exams, few institutes are still sceptical about allowing unvaccinated students for physical lectures. Repeated attempts to contact the college principal went unanswered. In October 2021, state education minister Uday Samant announced reopening of degree colleges only for fully vaccinated students, and should continue online classes for those who were not or partially vaccinated. The situation changed after Diwali holidays, with only fully vaccinated students attending physical classes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics