Burning of effigies of Ravana, others banned in Ayodhya

A ban has been imposed on the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhkaran in Ayodhya for security reasons, said circle officer, Ayodhya, Devesh Chaturvedi. Artisans from many states have already prepared the effigies. (Sourced)

Besides Ravana’s 240 foot effigy, 190-foot Kumbhkaran and Meghnad effigies were to be burned on Dussehra in Ayodhya. The programme was to be organised by Ayodhya’s Film Kalakar Ramlila Samiti. The construction of effigies had been going on for a month in Ram Katha Park.

The Ayodhya CO said the organising Ramlila Samiti had not taken permission for the programme yet. He said that action was taken when its construction was seen during patrolling. He said the programme of Film Kalakar Ramlila Samiti is not traditional.

Chaturvedi further said considering the sensitivity of Dussehra and Durga Puja festivals, adequate security arrangements have been made. Permission has been given for events at traditional worship places.

Meanwhile, founder president, Film Kalakar Ramlila Samiti, Subhash Malik said artisans from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other states have completed preparations of the effigies.