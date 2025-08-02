Bypass railway line project sparks displacement fear in Ayodhya village; protest brews

AYODHYA Gaddopur Majhwa village in Ayodhya, also home to over 50 families of retired and serving soldiers, fears displacement in wake of the proposed bypass railway line linking the Allahabad-Ayodhya and Lucknow-Ayodhya railway routes. Protests have erupted over the project with locals addressing a memorandum to Ayodhya authorities and leaders of the ruling party and opposition, urging them that the route be altered. (Pic for representation)

The proposal entails the construction of the bypass railway line, enabling freight trains to access the goods depot directly. The plan would result in Gaddopur Majhwa being completely encircled by railway lines, jeopardising both agricultural land and homes of hundreds of people, say locals.

“Development work is on at a rapid pace in Ayodhya...and in such a situation, new projects are becoming a problem for middle class people, most of whom who have made their houses on loans and now fear displacement,” said BJP corporator Ram Teerath.

“To minimise their budget, the railway ministry has chosen the shortest route...and that is going through the densely populated area. Had the Railways taken a bit longer route, thousands of people could be saved from being displaced,” he added.

A few days ago, the railway ministry issued an advertisement stating that a bypass railway line will be drawn between the railway line of Allahabad-Ayodhya and Lucknow-Ayodhya, which will directly connect goods trains and goods warehouse.

“With the arrival of this project, Gaddopur will be surrounded by railway lines from all sides, bringing agricultural land and hundred of houses under threat,” said Ram Teerath.

“This area is also home to over 50 families of retired and active soldiers in the Indian armed forces,” he added.