Campus placements: MNC recruits 14 AKTU girl students
These girls were selected after several rounds of selection process in the last two days. These students will get an opportunity to work in company’s Hyderabad and Bangalore offices.
Fourteen B.Tech girl students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) bagged jobs in multinational software company with annual package of ₹15 lakhs each during campus placements.
More than 500 girls from all over the state participated in this special campus placement drive organised for B. Tech girl students of the AKTU.
Vice Chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra while congratulating the students on their selection said that this was the beginning, the university would continue to organise such placements activities in future too. He said that providing job opportunities to the girl students would be a priority.
Department of training and placement had invited a software multinational company that carried out two-day placement drive for associate software engineer positions. On the first day, 512 girl students took an online coding test simultaneously. Out of which 50 girl students were shortlisted for the next round. Out of these, 26 got selected for two rounds. These girl students had to go through the test of technical and HR round the next day. Finally the company selected 14 girl students.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
