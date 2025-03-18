Menu Explore
Cancer institute bank account seized over 9 cr property tax dues

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2025 10:47 PM IST

As per Sections 509 to 516 of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, the government has the authority to seize movable assets in case of unpaid dues

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has seized the bank account of Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute & Hospital (KSSSCIH) over unpaid property tax dues exceeding 9 crore ( 9,02,02,339) as of March 31, 2025. Despite multiple notices, the hospital management failed to clear the outstanding payment, prompting the corporation to take strict action, said officials.

A representative from the KSSSCIH assured municipal officials that the pending tax amount will be paid by Wednesday. (Pic for representation)
As per Sections 509 to 516 of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, the government has the authority to seize movable assets in case of unpaid dues. Exercising this power, the municipal corporation froze the bank account of the hospital. It will remain frozen until the hospital obtains a no-dues certificate from the LMC, preventing any funds from being withdrawn in the interim, they said.

A representative from the KSSSCIH assured municipal officials that the pending tax amount will be paid by Wednesday. However, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh emphasized that if the payment is not made as promised, the account will remain frozen. “KSSSCI officials have assured us of the payment on Wednesday. If the payment is not made, the account will remain frozen,” he said.

