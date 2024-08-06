 Cap stamp duty at ₹5,000 for property transferred by living person: CM Yogi Adityanath - Hindustan Times
Cap stamp duty at 5,000 for property transferred by living person: CM Yogi Adityanath

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 07, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Earlier the CM directed to transfer immovable property to blood relatives with a stamp duty of ₹5,000 as well.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that the stamp duty on the division of immovable property among family members, as well as on transferring property by a living person to their family members will be fixed at 5,000.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (FILE PHOTO)
In a meeting with the officers of stamp and registration department on Tuesday, the chief minister said, “High expenses often lead to disputes and court cases during family property divisions. By implementing minimal stamp duty, settlements among family members will become much easier.”

Emphasising that the state government, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, has undertaken numerous efforts to improve the ease of living for the common man, Yogi Adityanath said, “Simplifying the property division and management process will provide greater convenience to the people.”

How division of property is done

How settlement is done

News / Cities / Lucknow / Cap stamp duty at 5,000 for property transferred by living person: CM Yogi Adityanath
