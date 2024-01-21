close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Carnival atmosphere prevails as pilgrims throng Ayodhya

Carnival atmosphere prevails as pilgrims throng Ayodhya

ByPawan Dixit, Ayodhya
Jan 21, 2024 08:03 PM IST

People from across the country have gathered in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, despite not being able to have darshan on the day.

A carnival atmosphere pervades Ayodhya as people from across the country have reached the temple town before the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on Monday.

Devotees dancing at Hanuman Garhi Temple ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)
Devotees dancing at Hanuman Garhi Temple ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)

Chandra Shekhar, Ganga Dhar Saka and Balakrishna, along with their family members, arrived from Solapur, Maharashtra, on January 20 and they have chosen to remain present here on Monday despite being fully aware that darshan of Ram Lalla will not be possible on the Pran Pratishtha day.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“We had booked a lodge around two months ago on telephone. This month, we came to know that darshan of Ram Lalla will not be possible (on Monday) and both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) have urged outsiders not to come to Ayodhya on January 22,” said Chandra Shekhar as his wife Rupa agreed.

“No matter what, we had to remain in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha,” Ganga Dhar said.

After the Supreme Court verdict of November 9, 2019 paved the way for construction of the Ram temple, Balkrishan and his wife Anita had pledged to remain in Ayodhya whenever the shrine came up.

M Prabhu Kumar, 29, a BTech, who has come from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, said, “I am fully aware that I will not be able to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla and darshan will not be allowed (on January 22). But I will leave Ayodhya only after paying obeisance to Ram Lalla.”

“My relatives and friends have come to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony,” added Kumar.

A large number of people have also arrived from Rajasthan and Bihar.

“My only wish was to be in Ayodhya on the day Ram Lalla is enthroned in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum,” said Prateek Yadav of Patna.

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to come to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s assurance of ‘darshan for all’ has also failed to deter people from coming to Ayodhya.

The temple will be opened for devotees on January 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On