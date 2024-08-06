Caught on cam: SUV driver tries to run over youths over petty dispute

LUCKNOW In an audacious incident, an SUV driver attempted to run over 4-5 youths over a petty dispute in the wee hours of Monday. The incident in the Vikas Nagar police station area was captured on CCTV cameras. CCYV footage of the incident in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The footage purportedly showed the youths fleeing in different directions while the overspeeding vehicle chased them. They reported the incident to the cops who registered a case and were investigating the matter.

According to the police, Mohammad Sufiyan from Shivani Vihar, Vikas Nagar, was driving towards Mahanagar with his friends Nadeem, Mohib, and others at 12am to get ice-cream. On reaching the Vikas Nagar turn, they encountered another SUV parked in the middle of the road. But despite honking, the driver did not move the vehicle.

Sufiyan swerved while passing by the stationary SUV, which angered the youths inside. Moments later, occupants of the other vehicle took the keys from Sufiyan’s car and grabbed him by the collar.

“Before Sufiyan could understand anything, the youths attacked him with a rod. He identified three attackers as Arsalan Ghazi, Sameerat Faizal, Toshib, all from Vikas Nagar and said there were 10-12 others with the named accused,” said the police.

After this, Sufiyan and his friends managed to escape thinking the matter was over. However, to their surprise, the youths turned the SUV and chased them for some distance allegedly with an intention to crush them.

A case was registered based on Sufiyan’s complaint. The police were collecting corroborative evidence by reviewing the CCTV footage, said additional DCP (North Zone), JK Dubey.