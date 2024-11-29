Cautious optimism in Sambhal after SC order; Friday prayers peaceful

There was cautious optimism among residents of Sambhal and their hope for a gradual restoration of normalcy was strengthened after the Supreme Court directive to a local court to defer hearing the Shahi Jama Masjid survey case till the Allahabad high court lists the appeal by the mosque management committee against the survey. Friday namaz was conducted peacefully at the historic Shahi Mosque amid tight security arrangements. (Agency)

Friday namaz was conducted peacefully at the historic Shahi Mosque amid tight security arrangements, five days after the violence on November 24 when protesters had opposed the second round of a court-ordered survey of the mosque following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Internet services, which had been suspended on Sunday to prevent rumour mongering, were restored in Sambhal at 4pm on Friday. The apex court also directed that if the advocate commissioner submits his survey report, it would not be made public or acted upon until the hearing before the high court.

The court’s directive is being seen by local people as a step towards restoring peace and harmony in the region. Maulana Tanzameem, a college teacher, stated, “The order to keep the survey report in sealed envelope and stay the hearing will undoubtedly help in improving the situation. It shows that the judiciary is acting to maintain fairness.”

Social activist and Samvedna Samiti Sunil Saurav said, “The Supreme Court’s intervention has restored trust in the judiciary. The violence, which claimed four lives, could have escalated into a communal clash, but restraint from both sides prevented it.”

Bijendra Yadav, western UP in-charge of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision but criticised the administration for allegedly creating an atmosphere of fear.

“The one-sided actions of the authorities have silenced many, but this decision will encourage people to speak out against injustices,” he said.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Mehmood Madni visited the injured at Moradabad Hospital on Friday. He announced an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives and promised financial assistance to the injured. A committee has been formed to coordinate further support.

Suhel Parvez, owner of Craft India unit of handicraft, welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court and said, “If the decision had not been taken, who knows what would have happened next and the social fabric would have been in tatters. Business was suffering a lot due to the internet not working. Hope that soon both business and life will become normal.”

The violence on November 24 led to significant disruptions in the local economy. Sajjan Srimali, a roadside vendor, said “My earnings dropped to 20 per cent as there were hardly any customers. I hope the situation improves soon.”

Earlier in the day, security measures were tightened around the Shahi Mosque, with 16 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, Rapid Action Force, Rapid Reaction Force and local police deployed in the area.

Deputy inspector general, Moradabad Range, Muniraj G, supervised the arrangements, while drones and rooftop surveillance ensured no untoward incident occurred.

Friday prayers (namaz) at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements, said Sambhal district magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

“We had appealed to people to not come in large numbers to offer namaz in Shahi Masjid and instead offer prayers in mosques located near their homes,” the district magistrate added.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq’s father also reached the Shahi mosque to offer prayers. Mosque committee’s Sadar(chief) Zafar Ali also offered namaz at the mosque.

Policemen were monitoring the area from the rooftops of houses. The Hindu side had filed a civil suit in the court on November 19 claiming that the Shahi Masjid of Sambhal was built on the ruins of the Harihar temple in 1529 during the rule of Mughal emperor Babur. They demanded a survey of the mosque.

The court appointed a lawyer as the court commissioner for the survey to verify the claim. A team led by the court commissioner carried out the survey of the Masjid the same day (November 19) in the presence of Sambhal district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya, superintendent of police K K Bishnoi and representatives of the state and Union governments. The team did a second round of the survey on November 24.