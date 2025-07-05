CBI arrests 2 rail officials for taking bribe in U.P’s Sambhal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an assistant divisional engineer and his subordinate, a trackman of Northern Railways’ Chandausi section in Sambhal district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹34,000 from a private contractor to clear pending bills worth over ₹17.57 lakh. Engineer and trackman held for demanding a bribe of ₹ 34,000 to clear ₹ 17.57 lakh dues of contractor. (Sourced)

According to a press note issued by the agency on Saturday, the arrested officials were identified as Sanjeev Saxena, assistant divisional engineer, and his subordinate Akash, a trackman. The CBI said they were caught red-handed on Friday night while accepting the bribe at the behest of a contractor, Devendra Singh, who had filed a complaint earlier.

Singh, whose Shahjahanpur-based firm was awarded a tender on January 19, 2024, by the Moradabad Division of Northern Railways for railway track fitting, had approached the CBI alleging that the engineer and his aide were demanding a 2% commission on his pending dues.

The agency registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at its Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station in Ghaziabad on Friday, following verification of the complaint. A trap was subsequently laid, leading to the arrests, the press note read.

“Both accused were caught while receiving the bribe amount from the complainant. After overnight interrogation, they were formally arrested on Saturday and produced before the Special Judge, CBI Court No 1, Ghaziabad,” the CBI said.