CBI arrests railway engineer for taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 15, 2024 09:30 AM IST

CBI arrested Arun Kumar Mishra, a senior railway engineer, for accepting a ₹50,000 bribe in Gonda. Legal proceedings are underway.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a senior section engineer (SSE) of Indian Railways red-handed for demanding and accepting bribe of 50,000 in Gonda district, confirmed senior CBI officials on Thursday. They said the accused was produced before the competent court for CBI cases in Lucknow on Thursday for further legal proceedings.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

In a press note, a senior CBI official confirmed that the arrested accused was identified as senior section engineer of P Way Truck Depot of Gonda, Arun Kumar Mishra. He said further searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused after registering a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

He further said that the CBI registered a case on Wednesday after verifying the allegations levelled by the complainant against the accused. He said the complainant alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of 50,000 at the rate of 100 per ton for loading materials from the Railway Material Depot. It was further alleged that over the last two months, approximately 500 tons of Railway materials have been loaded and accused was threatening to obstruct the complainant’s work and to cancel the ongoing tender if the bribe was not paid.

He said the trap was laid and the accused was arrested while accepting bribe amount of 50,000 from the complainant.

