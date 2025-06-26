CBI books former branch head of bank for embezzlement

A former branch head of a nationalised bank in Moradabad district has been accused of embezzlement by opening unauthorised accounts and causing losses to the bank to the tune of crores of rupees. The FIR was lodged by a public servant at the CBI’s anti-corruption bureau unit of Ghaziabad on Tuesday. (For representation)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against the accused for allegedly committing fraud while being posted at two branches of a nationalised bank in Moradabad, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Rohit Dahiya, the former head of a nationalised bank’s Maswari Town and Rahmatganj branches in Moradabad. The CBI officials said the accused remained posted as head of the Maswari Town and Rahmant branches of the bank from October 4, 2021 to October 15, 2023 and from October 16, 2023 to February 6, 2024, respectively.

The FIR was lodged by a public servant at the CBI’s anti-corruption bureau unit of Ghaziabad on Tuesday against Dahiya and others for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal misconduct.

“After registering the FIR, the CBI will further examine the financial systems and controls in place at the bank and determine the extent of losses caused by the alleged embezzlement,” a senior CBI official said.

As per the FIR, Dahiya allegedly kept both keys of the bank branches with him in violation of the norms. It was alleged in the FIR that the accused opened a large number of accounts without proper documentation, application, or approval, and most of the accounts became non-performing assets (NPAs).”

Dahiya allegedly sanctioned temporary overdrafts to these accounts without authorisation, allowing funds to be transferred from the bank and withdrawn in cash. He allegedly transferred crores of rupees from these accounts to his own bank accounts and those of his wife, Vijeta Malik.

As per the FIR, initial investigation revealed that Dahiya transferred over ₹3.05 crore to his own bank accounts and over ₹4.91 crore to those of his wife, and the funds were later transferred to other accounts.

His digital account was used for digital transactions worth ₹44 lakh in 20 instances. He allegedly used credit limit to transfer funds from several accounts and obtained a gold loan of ₹10.26 lakh in the name of a temporary peon, Rajan, and latter’s wife, officials said while sharing details of the FIR.