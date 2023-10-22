News / Cities / Lucknow News / CBI court acquits all 15 accused in 2005 Mau riots gangrape case in UP

CBI court acquits all 15 accused in 2005 Mau riots gangrape case in UP

ByPawan Dixit
Oct 22, 2023 12:50 PM IST

The CBI court absolved advocate Triveni Prasad and 14 other persons from charges of rape as the CBI could not substantiate its charges levelled in the chargesheet.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday acquitted 15 people in an 18-year-old gangrape case related to the 2005 riots in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, once considered a bastion of jailed mafioso Mukhtar Ansari.

In a late-night verdict on Saturday, the CBI court absolved advocate Triveni Prasad and 14 other persons from charges of rape as the CBI could not substantiate its charges levelled in the chargesheet.

During the trial of the case, both Hindus and Muslims of Mau, including men and women, had recorded their statements in favour of all 15 persons.

“After one and a half months of the Mau riots, a rape case was lodged against 15 persons of Mau, including myself, under pressure of the then government and Mukhtar Ansari,” said Triveni Prasad.

“The court’s verdict also raises a question mark on the CBI’s chargesheet,” he added.

The CBI filed the chargesheet on October 4, 2010. All 15 persons had spent 18 months in prison after they were arrested in 2005 before getting bail.

A case against one accused Sunoj Chauhan, who was a minor at the time of filing of the first information report (FIR), is pending in a juvenile court.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

